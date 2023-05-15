An American teenager and deadeye marksman saved his sister from a kidnapping when he used his crude but effective weapon -- a slingshot -- to wound the attacker in Alpena Township, Michigan.

Police said an eight-year-old girl was searching for mushrooms in her backyard when an unknown man jumped out of the woods and grabbed her.

A struggle ensued but the young victim managed to break free when her 13-year-old brother foiled the attempted abduction.

The boy, who witnessed the assault, "shot the suspect with his slingshot in the head and chest," police said.

The aggressor fled the scene, but authorities canvassed the area and eventually found and arrested a 17-year-old male with "obvious signs of an injury consistent with those that would have been sustained from the slingshot strikes," according to police.

The suspect was charged with one count of attempted kidnapping and child enticement and will be tried as an adult.