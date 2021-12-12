BIRKIRKARA 2

Bevis 48; Attard 76

MOSTA 2

Akinbule 12

Nsumoh 56

Birkirkara

D. Fernandes-6, E. Ruiz-5.5, E. Pepe-5.5, Y. Yankam-6.5, L. Montebello-5, R. Scicluna-5.5 (78 C. Bonanni), C. Attard-7, O. Carniello-5, L. Aguirre-5, K. Bevis-7 (72 J. Machedo), D. Venancio-6.

Mosta

C. Mafoumbi-6, R. Briffa-6.5 (75 L. Riascos), C. Failla-6, J. Nsumoh-6.5 (75 W. Donkin), J. Bezzina-6 (87 G. Sciberras), T. Farrugia-6, I. Doric-6, R. Morisco-6, Z. Brincat-6.5 (58 D. Bonnici), S. Akinbule-7, R. Ekani-7.

Referee Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards Farrugia, Doric, Ruiz, Scicluna.

BOV Player of the match Sunday Akinbule (Mosta).

Birkirkara needed a Cain Attard late goal to salvage a point against Mosta at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

It was a disappointing performance from the Stripes who struggled throughout against a physical Mosta side who had managed to twice take the lead in a scrappy match.

Despite their struggles, Birkirkara kept fighting and manage to take home a point with Cain Attard’s goal. However, the final outcome has seen miss a chance to win all three points that would boost their hopes of closing the gap with the Premier League leaders Hibernians.

Birkirkara threatened after only ten minutes of play when from a Leandro Aguirre corner-kick, the ball fell to Kilian Bevis who saw his thumping drive finish just past the upright.

