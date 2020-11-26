Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool could have no complaints after they wasted a chance to book their place in the Champions League last 16 as Atalanta earned a shock 2-0 win at Anfield on Wednesday.

Klopp’s side could have guaranteed qualification from Group D with a victory, but they produced a poor display that was deservedly punished by the impressive Italians.

Two goals in four minutes from Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens in the second half gave Atalanta a memorable victory that ended Liverpool’s 100-percent record in this year’s tournament.

Liverpool had thrashed Atalanta 5-0 in Italy at the start of the November to make it three wins from their first three group games.

But for the first time since Virgil van Dijk was lost to a serious knee injury at Everton in October, the Reds looked vulnerable at the back in a rare Anfield defeat.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta