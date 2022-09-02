The Malta women’s national team fell to a 2-0 defeat against Azerbaijan in their final home World Cup qualifier at the Centenary Stadium on Friday.

The Azeri side scored a goal in each half through Kristina Bakarandze and Diana Mammadova to hand their nation the three points.

As a result, Azerbaijan have now pipped Malta to fifth as they moved to six points while Malta are now at the bottom with four points to show for their efforts.

Malta will face Montenegro in their last game from this campaign in this competition.

For this game, coach Mark Gatt deployed Birkirkara’s Janice Xuereb between the sticks marshalled by defenders Nicole Sciberras, Stephania Farrugia, Charlene Zammit and Jade Flask.

Emma Lipman, captaining the side, played alongside Shona Zammit and Rachel Cuschieri in the midfield.

Upfront, Haley Bugeja, Maria Farrugia and Brenda Borg formed an attacking trio.

Before this game, Gatt was presented with a commemorative memento by Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo.

Gatt will not continue as Malta women’s coach after this competition, having been in charge since 2015.

