Manchester United produced a shambolic first-half defensive display as they slipped to a 2-1 Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, struggling badly in the Premier League, failed to reproduce the zest and intensity they showed in impressive wins against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig last month.

The three-time European champions dominated possession in Turkey but were badly exposed on the break as former Chelsea forward Demba Ba and Edin Visca put the home side 2-0 ahead.

United gave themselves hope when they reduced the deficit shortly before half-time through an Anthony Martial header.

