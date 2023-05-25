Arne Slot has committed to staying at Feyenoord, ruling himself out of contention for the vacant Tottenham manager’s job.
The Dutchman had reportedly become a leading contender to replace Antonio Conte at Spurs after leading the Rotterdam club to the Eredivisie title.
Talks between Slot’s management and Feyenoord took place this week and the 44-year-old is set to stay at De Kuip.
