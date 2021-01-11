Casino players love coming back to the good old classic slot machines, but 2020 has really proven that new games can be just as fun and rewarding. From revamped classic slot machines, to new and exciting features, this year have given players a lot to be excited for. We are taking a look at the most popular new slot machines released this year.

Mega Cascading Fruits by Playtech

This summer Playtech launched its new slot, Mega Cascading Fruits. The game touched on the nostalgic aspects of slot machines with its fruit based theme. Combining a classic theme with new and exciting features, quickly made Mega Cascading Fruits a hit amongst online casino players worldwide. As seen at the new casinos listed by Nyecasino.io, Mega Cascading Fruits has become a staple at newer online casinos.



Ways+ is a new feature included in Mega Cascading Fruits. If you’ve ever played the popular Megaways slots before, you might recognize how this feature works. Ways+ is heavily inspired by these games and is a feature that can accumulate a lot of winning combinations for eager players. The symbols change size which means that each symbol may have more symbols nearby.



Mega Cascading Fruits is filled with special symbols, features and the games gives players the chance to potentially win big. By adding something new and revamping a nostalgic game, Playtech has managed to win the hearts of eager players all over the world. Mega Cascading Fruits seems to be a classic in the making and one of this year's most popular new online casino slots.

Rick and Morty Megaways

Sticking with the Megaways theme, the new Rick and Morty Megaways slot has also made the list of the best new slot games released this year. The popular TV series Rick and Morty has been the inspiration for this new game filled with many new features. The overall design of the slot is surprisingly good and does the franchise justice. Rick and Morty Megaways takes you away from the real world and gives you the chance to take part in a real Rick and Morty adventure.



Whenever a new slot game is based on an exciting franchise, film or TV series, the expectations are always sky high. Rick and Morty Megaways include a bonus wheel, free spins and a lot of playlines. The funny sound effects taken directly from the show, really helps make this game feel like a natural part of the series. Rick and Morty Megaways quickly became a favourite at online casinos, and this is a slot game that’s not only played by the fans of the series.



Online casino players enjoy games that keep them entertained and of course consists of many chances to win big. Before you start playing the Rick and Morty Megaways game, you get the chance to try out the bonus wheel. The wheel consists of different types of bonuses where 25 free spins is one of the most sought after bonuses. Pickle Rick, Mystery, Federation and Vindicators are all free and wild spins that have made the game as successful as it is.

Street Fighter II: The World Warrior Slot

In the spring of 2020 NetEnt released their new game Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, based on the iconic arcade game from 1991. The original elements and features of the game are kept as is, and new features for a modern appeal has been added. When playing Street Fighter II: The World Warrior Slot you get to choose your character, learn special moves, fight in different soundings and experience lots of action. These are all elements that make a fighting game food.



The Street Fighter II: The World Warrior Slot starts out with you choosing your favourite character. As the game progresses you spin the reels as a way of fight through various stages. The bigger you win the better combos you will receive, and you can even destroy different background objects whilst playing the slot.



You work your way through the game and each stage has a different boss. The design is retro and stays true to the original concept. This slot game is as popular now as the original was back in the arcades during the 1990s. Street Fighter II: The World Warrior Slot is an innovation game that brings something different, new and exciting to the online casino gaming selections.

Something old, something new

We definitely see a trend among software developers this year. Taking something old and classic with new added features, or transforming known franchises into casino games, really seems to be the way to catch the attention of online players.



Keeping the perfect balance between original elements and modern features, seems to be the way to make these new slot games popular. We are excited to see what next year brings us in terms for new features and gameplay.



