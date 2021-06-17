Slovakia defender Denis Vavro and a staff member have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Friday’s Group E game against Sweden at Euro 2020, coach Stefan Tarkovic said Thursday.

The 25-year-old Vavro, who spent the second half of last season on loan at La Liga side Huesca from Lazio, sat out Slovakia’s 2-1 win against Poland in their opening game on June 14.

Tested in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday, “Denis has absolutely no symptoms and no health problems,” Tarkovic told reporters.

