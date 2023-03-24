MALTA U-21 1

Spiteri 2

SLOVAKIA U-20 2

Lacza 37; Gazi 45

MALTA

M. Debono; Z. Leonardi, O. Spiteri, J. Vella, M. Veselji (57 J. Valletta), J. Engerer (57 N. Agius), A. Zammit (80 D. Mifsud), A. Garzia, N. Micallef (65 K. Briffa), K. Bondin (65 M. Ellul), M. Debattista (80 G. Sciberras).

SLOVAKIA

S. Belanik; N. Sikulam S. Kosa, T. Jambor, A. Gazi (85 B. Csoka), M. Ujlaky, M. Szolgai, A. Lacza (71 A. Macejko), S. Kopasek, D. Snajder, D. Holly.

Referee Alex Johnson.

Two late first-half goals earned Slovakia a come-from-behind win over Francesco Macri’s Malta U-21 selection at the Centenary Stadium.

Slovakia, who were fielding their U-20 team under the guidance of Albert Rusnak, scored twice through Alex Lacza and Adam Gazi to secure a victory in this first double-header against the Maltese youngsters.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt