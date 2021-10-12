SLOVAKIA 4

Trusa 23, 64, 81; Kadak 36

MALTA 0

SLOVAKIA

I. Krajcirik, P. Kovacic, S. Kosa, T. Nemcik, I. Mesik, J. Kadak (61 Nebyla), P. Pokorny (79 Svidersky), J. Bernat (68 Lichy), A. Kapralik (68 Goljan), M. Trusa, R. Galcik (79 Kmet).

MALTA

R. Al-Tumi, C. Zammit Lonardelli, C. Gauci (85Vella), M. Ellul, A. Vella, A. Attard (85 Bradshaw), M. Grima, K. Mohnani, A Satariano, B. Sciberras (72 Sixsmith), J. Engerer (57 M. Veselji).

Referee Eldorjan Hamiti (Albania).

Yellow cards Vella, Goljan.

Slovakia proved too strong for Malta as they won 4-0 in Nitra yesterday. Matej Trusa did the damage with a well-taken hat-trick with Jakub Kadak adding the other.

As expected, Gilbert Agius, the Malta U-21 coach, handed a start to forward Alex Satariano who joined the team after he was ruled out of the seniors' team trip to Cyprus due to suspension. The Frosinone forward was preferred to Mattia Veselji. Rashid Al Tumi started in goal while Karl Mohnani replaced the not yet fully fit Aleandro Garzia.

It was Slovakia who started on the front-foot with Adrian Karpalik and Jan Bernat coming close for the home side but saw their efforts blocked by the Maltese defence.

On 23 minutes it was Trusa who threatened but he missed the target from a good position.

