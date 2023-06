Slovakian playmaker Marek Hamsik announced on Thursday that he would be retiring at the end of the season with Turkish league side Trabzonspor.

The 35-year-old is Slovakia’s most capped player with 136 appearances and their all-time top scorer with 26 goals. He also holds the Napoli club record for most appearances.

“I want to announce the end of my career after the end of the season,” he told a press conference. “It’s not an easy decision but together with my family – my wife and my children – we decided that Daddy wants to go to home… it was a wonderful journey.”

Hamsik started with Slovan Bratislava before moving to Italy in 2004 at the age of 17. After three seasons with Brescia he moved to Napoli in 2007 where he made 520 appearances over 12 seasons.

