Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek has urged his players to step up and improve on their recent performances if they want to keep their slim hopes of qualifying to the 2022 World Cup alive.

The Slovenian national team, who moved up two places in to 64th in the latest FIFA rankings, will return to action in the qualifiers when they face Malta (171) on October 8 at the National Stadium, at Ta’ Qali. Three days later, they will host Russia in Maribor.

Slovenia sit fourth on seven points, three points above Malta and six distant from second-place Russia in Group H.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.