Tottenham suffered one of the most embarrassing results in their history as Antonio Conte’s men were beaten 2-1 by Slovenian minnows NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Spurs will now likely have to beat Rennes at home in their final group game to avoid crashing out of Europe’s third-tier competition.

And they can no longer catch Rennes at the top of the group meaning they would progress to the last 32, while the group winners are parachuted into the last 16.

Harry Kane started as one of just two players to be retained by Conte from Sunday’s 2-1 win over Leeds in the Premier League, which had appeared to launch Conte’s reign.

