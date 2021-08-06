Slovenian spiderwoman Janja Garnbret gave a climbing masterclass on Friday, scaling new heights to win the inaugural women’s Olympic gold medal.

Garnbret blew away the competition in the bouldering section of the eight-woman final, solving two out of three “problems” while her rivals failed to fully overcome any.

The 22-year-old followed that up by climbing highest in the lead section, giving her the title on 5.00 points despite finishing fifth in the opening speed round.

