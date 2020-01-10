Slovenia international Jasmin Kurtic has signed for Parma from Italian rivals SPAL, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

Midfielder Kurtic, who turned 31 on Friday, signed a loan deal with Parma until the end of the season which will then turn into a permanent transfer, with his contract running until June 30, 2023.

The deal is reported to be worth 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) plus performance-related bonuses.

Kurtic, who has played 58 times for Slovenia, moved to Italy in 2011 and has also previously played for Sassuolo, Torino, Fiorentina and Atalanta.

Kurtic joined SPAL in January 2018 after three seasons with Atalanta, helping the team stay in the top flight with a 13th-placed finish.

He scored two goals in 16 Serie A games this season.

Parma are seventh, four points off the Europa League places, with SPAL bottom and three points from safety.