Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic sealed a third successive Vuelta a Espana title after wrapping up the final time-trial stage on Sunday.

He becomes the third rider to have won the Spanish Tour three times after Tony Rominger of Switzerland (1992, 1993, 1994) and Spain’s Roberto Heras (2003, 2004, 2005).

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta