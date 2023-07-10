While significant efforts have been made in the last few years to upgrade rule-of-law standards, progress remains slow. Much more work must be done to improve the judicial system further. The EU 2023 rule of law report identifies areas that the government must address with more determination to speed up the enhancement of the judicial system.

The key message of the rule-of-law report is that “The efficiency of justice has further deteriorated, with initial steps being taken to improve the situation”. This sobering comment follows the finding of the EU Justice Scoreboard, which recently confirmed that, in Malta, litigants have to wait four years to resolve an administrative case dispute, the lengthiest wait in Europe.

It must be acknowledged that some significant progress has been made in the last few years to improve the judicial system. These improvements have helped to keep the level of perceived judicial independence in Malta “high”. The report comments: “New judges have been appointed, even if the overall level of resources, including the number of clerical staff, raises concerns.”

The report’s recommendations cover various judicial system elements that need to be addressed with more determination and urgency. Regarding the delays by the courts to deliver judgments, the report urges the government to “further strengthen efforts to improve the efficiency of justice, particularly to reduce the length of proceedings”. For a person seeking justice, the time taken to resolve their issue is critical to the justice experience.

The report criticised the lack of involvement of the judiciary in the procedure for the appointment of the chief justice, taking into account European standards on judicial appointments. This measure, when adopted, would add credibility to the process by ensuring independence in the choice of judiciary members.

Improving the working environment of journalists is another work in progress that needs to be urgently completed. Legislation to achieve this improvement must include easier access to official documents, considering European standards on the protection of journalists and on access to official documents. The report also urges the government to “strengthen the rules and mechanisms to enhance the independent governance and editorial independence of the public service media”.

While the attorney general’s office launched prosecutions in relation to some suspected fraud and corruption cases, the report argues that “challenges related to high-level corruption cases, including the lack of robust track record of final judgments, remain”. New resources and more political determination are necessary to ensure the Permanent Commission against Corruption adopts initiatives that increase public service integrity.

Unsurprisingly, the passports scheme has again been scrutinised by the EU, which has often shown concern about its risks to the Union. Waiting for the European Court of Justice decision on the dispute between the government and the EU will only prolong the negative perceptions of Malta’s scheme to sell EU citizenship.

Investment in new human and IT resources can address some weaknesses in the current rule-of-law system. But other issues need to be tackled with more steely political determination to ensure that various institutions act as effective checks and balances on the sharing of power in a democratic system of government.

The government must urgently adopt best practices in the reform of the judiciary based on European standards and the opinion of the Venice Commission.