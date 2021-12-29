A lot of Dutch players are used to playing in online casinos from abroad. Most of the casinos have a licence from the Malta Gaming Authority and are in Malta. These Malta casinos are favoured by the Dutch players, but for how much longer? In October gambling in the Netherlands was regulated. The new law was activated and therefore the first official Dutch casinos were supposed to be launched. But it wasn’t the fast start that everyone was hoping for…

It’s going to take a while before the market will be big enough

Everyone hoped that the start of the regulated market would mean there were enough awesome online casinos to choose from. But only 10 casinos got a licence. A few of them are State-owned casinos, so it was obvious they would get the licence.

Besides these companies, most of the casinos are focused on sport. Just a single one is actually really focuses on casino games and offers a lot of them. But for the regular casino player, the game offer and number of online casinos is very limited.

At this point the expectation is also that it will take at least another six months before another batch of licences are issued. And because of that, the market won’t mature until bigger parties come to the Dutch market.

At the moment all the Dutch players are really looking forward to the more experienced online casinos from Malta – since that will bring some real entertainment and better options to choose from.

The amount of casino games is small, boring and disappointing

Dutch players are used to play in Malta casinos. These websites have a huge amount of casino games and they also offer a lot of different bonuses. That’s what makes it interesting for the players. And that’s also exactly what is missing in Dutch casinos at this point.

Players want to have the option to choose between thousands of different casino games, and not just a few hundreds like it is at the moment. Also a lot of big software providers like Microgaming and NetEnt are missing.

Sometimes one of the few Dutch casinos decides they need to expand their game offer and add game providers. But when they do, they still offer just a few of the most popular games. The huge game offer that the players want, still isn’t there.

Everyone in the Netherlands is hoping for better times and of course waiting for the bigger Malta companies to join the Dutch market. We just don’t know how much longer we need to wait. Until then: let’s keep playing casino games in the most favourite Malta casinos!

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/