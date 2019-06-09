It’s summertime and the living is easy. Senior Times and Bay Retro make a splash down memory lane.
Bathers soak up the Maltese sunshine at Surfside, opposite the Meadowbank Hotel in Sliema in the 1960s.
A mother and her three children walk outside the Ta’ Kandja Police RIU Compound Chapel in 1961
Malta-based Royal Navy sailors and their families enjoy a coach trip to the seaside at Mellieħa Bay in 1923.
Sliema seafront in the 1950s.
Pretty Bay in 1969. Photo: Adrian Allain
A holiday postcard of Marsalforn in the 1960s.
Before the apartments, the restaurants and the crowds, Marsalforn in the 1920s looked like this.
A man tries his fishing luck at Spinola Bay in the 1950s.
Children play in the streets of Cospicua more than 120 years ago.
