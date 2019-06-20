Recent data from IHS Markit revealed that eurozone private sector expansion weakened in July, driven by a deepening manufacturing downturn and a slight moderation in service sector growth. The composite output index fell to 51.5 in July from 52.2 in June.

July’s composite indicator masked a widening divergence between the manufacturing and service sectors to the largest since April 2009. Service sector growth slowed from June, while manufacturing reported the steepest fall in production since April 2013.

The services Purchasing Managers’ Index slid to 53.3 in July from 53.6 in the previous month. The manufacturing PMI declined to a 79-month low of 46.4, indicating that the pace of GDP growth is expected to weaken from the 0.2 per cent rate indicated for the second quarter closer to 0.1 per cent in the third quarter.

Given slowing growth, fading job creation and price pressures having fallen markedly compared to earlier in the year, the survey will give added impetus to calls for more aggressive stimulus from the European Central Bank.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) reported that the UK economy may have already entered a recession and the outlook beyond the October 31 Brexit deadline is very gloomy, with the possibility of a severe downturn in the event of a disorderly no-deal Brexit.

On the assumption that a no-deal Brexit is avoided, the economy is forecast to grow 1.2 per cent this year, but this was revised down from 1.4 per cent projected previously. Likewise, the outlook for 2020 was lowered to 1.1 per cent from 1.6 per cent as the Brexit uncertainty continues to weigh on investment and productivity growth remains weak.

In the event of an orderly no-deal Brexit, NIESR are forecasting that the economy will stagnate, before starting to grow again in 2021.

Finally, after reporting a notable increase in US existing home sales in May, the US National Association of Realtors reported that existing home sales pulled back by much more than anticipated in the month of June.

Existing home sales in the US tumbled more than expected by 1.7 per cent to an annual rate of 5.27 million in June after soaring by 2.9 per cent to an upwardly revised rate of 5.36 million in May.

Even with exceptionally low mortgage rates, a record number of jobs and a record high net worth in the country, US home sales are running at a pace similar to 2015 levels.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.