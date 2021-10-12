Artists from around the world are displaying their work in the second International Art Exhibition after answering a global artist call that was launched by Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema.

As in last year’s edition, the invitation had one particular brief: the artists had to produce 20x20cm works. Over 120 artists applied, out of whom 30 were chosen to exhibit their artworks. These include 17 Maltese artists and 13 others from the rest of Europe, Africa and Asia.

Beautiful Dance of Life by Michelle Gialanzè Fishing Around by Alaine Baker Tower on the Cliffs by Kenneth Zammit Tabona

The local participants are Alaine Baker, Ana Carolina Tanti, Clint Calleja, Daphne Bugeja, Glenn Ellul, Jacob Sammut, Joseph P. Smith, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, Kevin Attard, Kyle Xuereb Cunningham, Michelle Gialanzè, Rupert Cefai, Sheldon Saliba, Steffi Venturi, Stephen Micallef, Steven Xuereb Haber and Sue Flask.

The foreign artists are Anna Bussot (Spain), Dawit Adnew (Ethiopia), Desmond Kenny (Ireland), Ekaterina Glazkova (Russia), Janet Hockley (UK), Jenya Stashkov (Russia), Madas David (Romania), Mona KV (Malaysia), Nelly Schneider (Italy), Olga Rerbo (Israel), Panagiotis Ferentinos (Greece), Pawel Pacholec (Poland) and Tjokorda Bagus Wiratmaja (Indonesia).

Titled Unmasked, the exhibition features photography, digital art, drawings, paintings in different mediums as well as paper art.

Colour of Images 1 by Dawit Adnew Birch Forest by Ekaterina Glazkova

The artworks cover various themes and topics such as local traditions, as in the works of Stephen Micallef and architecture such as presented by Daphne Bugeja and Glenn Ellul.

Eye 1 by Sue Flask Siġġiewi church by Daphne Bugeja Harvest by Kyle Xuereb Cunningham Following by Stephen Micallef

The exhibition is being held at Christine X Art Gallery in Tigné Street (c/w Hughes Hallett Street), Sliema. Opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and 4 to 7pm. Entrance is free. One can also view all the works online at https://www.christinexart.com/pages/20x20-international-art-exhibition. ­