In January 2020, an international artist call was sent out by Christine X Art Gallery for artists to submit images of artworks sized 20cm x 20cm for selection. Fifty international artists were selected and the exhibition, which was meant to have been held at the gallery in the first two weeks of May, was held online instead.

After a success with the online exhibition, a physical exhibition at the gallery opened this month, which will run until October 31.

Of the 50 artists taking part in the exhibition 20x20 Art on Paper, 22 are Maltese. The artworks range from photography, drawings, illustrations, collage, fashion design, digital design, original prints, paintings and other works on paper, bringing artists from different backgrounds together in one space.

The participating artists are Alexandra Aquilina, Anabel Cordina, Andreana Boldarini, Andrew Borg, Angie Balzan, Anne Woelk, Antje Liemann, Antoine Xuereb, Anthony Weitz, Asli Canpolat, Beluk­hina Ekaterina, Bernd Reichert, Chiara Micallef, David Pisani, Debbie Bonello, Dina Belaia, Elena Degenhardt, Ethelbert Perini, Fatma Ramadan, Federica Giallombardo, Iella, Johanna Almgren, Johannes Christopher Gerard, John Paul David, Joyce Camilleri, Juan Almarza Anwandter, Katel Delia, Magdalena Frankowska, Magdalena Parfieniuk, Mathilde Brebant, Mia Anastasi, Moira Cutajar, Oksana Bergen, Olaug Vethal, Oskaras Povilenas, Patricia O’Brien, Paul Edmonson, Rachel Fenech, Ronan Crowley, Rupert Cefai, Sarah Calleja, Sarka Kadlecova, Sergio Muscat, Silvio John Camilleri, Stephania Micallef, Victoria Afonasenkova, Yvonne Vignes and Zack Ritchie.

The choice of 200 artworks in one size will be available at Christine X Art Gallery, 17, Tigné Street, Sliema until October 31. The gallery is open daily from Monday to Saturday from 10am-1pm and 4pm-7pm or by appointment. For more information, contact info@christinexart.com or call 9984 4653.