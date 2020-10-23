Over 25 artists from across the globe are exhibiting for the first time in Malta after answering an international artist call that was launched in January by Christine X Gallery.

Delimara 1 by Sarah Calleja

The invitation, which was posted on the gallery’s website and shared on social media pages and other pages specifically dedicated to international artist calls, had one particular brief: the artists had to produce 20cm x 20cm works on paper.

A number of Maltese artists also answered the call and 22 established and up-and-coming names were selected, including those of Debbie Bonello, Andrew Borg, Antoine Xuereb, Angie Balzan, Joyce Camilleri, Rachel Fenech, Rupert Cefai, Sergio Muscat and Sarah Calleja.

“We had a great response from local and international artists. We have artists from Russia, Poland, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, France, Egypt, Germany, Lithuania, Turkey, the Philippines, Cuba and Canada,” Christine Xuereb, owner of the gallery, says proudly.

Striae by Yvonne Vignes

The exhibition was meant to be held at the gallery in the first two weeks of May but was held online due to the pandemic. However, after a successful run on the web, Xuereb decided to set up the physical exhibition as originally planned.

“The online exhibition had great exposure on the web and I guess it worked well because the artworks are small and not too expensive and might not have required being seen in person. Since the artists are from many places, they shared the post internationally and the fact that most people were at home probably added to them dedicating more time to their home interiors,” Xuereb explained.

The online exhibition had great exposure on the web

Umbra 5 by Rupert Cefai

The 200 small artworks on display include digital art, digital photography, digital collage, ink drawings, digital photography, darkroom photography, etchings, silk screen prints, paper art and paintings in different mediums.

“The size of the artworks makes it attractive to young collectors as there are all kinds of art styles. They make great original gifts as well as making great fillers for those odd spaces,” Xuereb continues.

She believes such initiatives are important in these challenging times, especially for artists.

And Still She Cried and Still the World Pursues by Ronan Crowley

“Many artists depend on their art as their only source of income. Because exhibitions often bring crowds together, especially on opening nights, most artists were forced to cancel their exhibitions,” she says.

The next exhibition Xuereb is involved in is taking place at Paperworks Art Gallery, next door to her gallery, which is dedicated to promoting the art of draftsmanship, printmaking and darkroom printing.

The 20 X 20 Art on Paper Exhibition runs at Christine X Gallery, 17, Tigné Street, Sliema, until October 31. For more information, visit https://www.christinexart.com/.

Għar Ħasan Cave by Antje Liemann

Balcon by Angie Balzan

Lago di Garda Skies by Andrew Borg

Come On by Magdalena Frankawska

Matrices 2 by Mathilde Brebant