A group of some 20 people gathered in St Julian’s on Sunday to protest against COVID-19 measures which they say are not based on scientific evidence.

They carried placards reading ‘No Mask. No Forced Vax. No Vax Passport’ and ‘Stand for Freedom’.

While most were wearing a mask, some were not, in breach of COVID-19 regulations which also prohibit gatherings of more than four people from different households.

Protestors arguing with the police. Photo: Jonathan Borg

During the protest, the police were on site to enforce social distancing.

When they approached protestor Francois Galea for not wearing a mask, Galea insisted there is no true scientific evidence to back the mandatory wearing of masks. He claimed the enforcement of such measures was in breach of civil liberties and unconstitutional.

Protestors explain the reasons behind their protest. Video: Jonathan Borg

As the argument started to heat up, one protester said that that it was not obligatory to wear a mask outdoors in the UK right now but in Malta it was.

Masks were also not compulsory in Florida and Sweden.

While those who wanted to wear one should be free to do so, it was not true that wearing a mask protected others, another claimed.

The protesters handed out flyers quoting from different websites claiming lack of scientific proof on masks and COVID-19 vaccines.

Protestors carried signs reading 'Stand for Freedom' and 'No Mask. No forced Vac. No vac passport'. Photo: Jonathan Borg

They urged the public to do their own research on vaccines and insisted there is no evidence that the virus is transmitted outdoors.

“All we are saying is get some perspective, get some logic, add appropriate measures and stop destroying the economy,” they said.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Protester Jason Gardinia argued that isolation measures also weakened the people's immune systems through lack of exercise and communication with others.

Sunday's protest took place as Prime Minister Robert Abela was speaking on Labour's media appealing for caution and continuous observance of health regulations.

Questions have been sent to police about whether any fines have been issued to protesters not wearing a mask or not abiding by social distancing regulations.