A tearful Alessandra Perilli described San Marino as “a small country but very proud” after the shooter won its first Olympic medal ever with bronze in Tokyo.

With a population of about 34,000, the independent micro-state surrounded by Italy is the smallest Olympic member to bag a Games medal.

The 33-year-old Perilli is the woman who made history for San Marino, whose first Games was back in 1960, after she finished third in the trap final.

“I am very proud because we worked to get here,” said Perilli, who wept tears of joy after receiving her bronze.

Perilli, who was born in the Italian city of Rimini but became a citizen of San Marino at 18, was already San Marino’s most successful Olympian with her fourth-placed finish at the London 2012 Games.

