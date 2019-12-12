Hundreds of transport miniatures, ranging from classic sports cars to construction vehicles and more, have once again been put on display at Mount Carmel Hospital in Attard, for Die Cast & Scale Model Society’s annual show.

Thirty-two collectors are taking part this year, all of whom are proudly presenting their latest acquisitions or creations.

“We have a new diorama of Japanese cars and another one of a UK village based on British buses. We have a restored vintage pedal car for kids in the shape of a Mini Minor and a nice display of Malta Police Force and Civil Protection Malta vehicles,” Alan Saliba, president of the society, said.

Highlights, he noted, include various items hand-made from metal scrap art and a hand-made collection of model buses, besides the 1:200 scale replica of the Malta International Airport Apron 9 and the model of a circus, which have been displayed in previous years.

The circus model, which was constructed by Mr Saliba’s late father and founder of the society, Tarcisio, will feature new additions this year.

There are also collections of Maltese trade vehicles, hand-made with recycled material, French cars, caravans, vintage toy models, 1:20 die-cast helmets, radio-controlled car models and a collection inspired by the James Bond movies.

The club’s youngest exhibitor, Miguel Borg, 11, is presenting some of his Hot Wheels collection, while the eldest, Louis Filletti, 81, is showing a set of Rolls Royce cars.

The Die Cast & Scale Model Society was founded in 2001 but the first exhibition was actually held in 1999. The exhibition is the club’s main event although members attend frequent meetings and participate in various local events.

The annual show is being held in the community theatre of Mount Carmel Hospital, Mdina Road, Attard. Opening hours: from today until Saturday from 9am to 8pm and on Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

Those who would like to join the club can get a membership form at the exhibition.

For more information, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/dcsms2001 or send an e-mail to diecastandscalemodel@gmail.com.