The major political parties were introducing abortion by stealth, Ivan Grech Mintoff, leader of the small Abba party told a televised political debate on Monday.

He said the big parties' support for abortion could already be seen through their support for the abortive morning-after pill and the actions in the EU institutions, he said, of Roberta Metsola and Helena Dalli.

“The government and the Nationalist Party want to introduce abortion, and if on 26 March you vote for them, you, not the parties, will be introducing abortion into our country,” Grech Mintoff said.

Abortion does not feature in either the PL or the PN’s election manifestoes and both the prime minister and the leader of the opposition have voiced their opposition, while being open to discussion. Both the Labour Party and Nationalist Party are promising to provide free contraceptives to women, including the morning-after pill.

In a dig at recent comments by former Labour minister Joe Debono Grech comparing the big parties to the good and bad thieves at the crucifixion, Grech Mintoff said his party chose the man in the middle, Christ and followed his teaching.

Meanwhile, on behalf of Volt party, Thomas 'Kass' Mallia said his party was pro-choice and also backed euthanasia, allowing people full control over their bodies.

"Every person has the right to abortion and euthanasia. Whilst we are a small party, and a small programme, we make sure to be inclusive for everyone," he said. He disputed the claim that the morning-after pill is abortive.

Self-government for Gozo

During the debate, Partit Popolari leader Paul Salomone said the party wants self-government for Gozo, with Malta only responsible for certain reserved matters such as defence. This was something the Gozitans had been after since the 1960s, he said.

He was also not in favour of building a tunnel between Malta and Gozo, but would instead seek new ferries, 40 metres longer than the current ones, to improve connectivity between the islands if elected to government.

Ivan Grech Mintoff and Paul Salamone during Broadcasting Authority's debate. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Mallia said his party was the voice of the young which wanted to modernise the country and offer a better future for the new generation including a better, more open system of government.

ADPD was also invited to the debate, but the party boycotted the event after it pointed out that the Broadcasting Authority schedule favoured the big parties.