A small aircraft crashed on the main runway at the Malta International Airport on Saturday, in an incident which ended with nobody injured.

The incident happened at around 12.19pm and an emergency response team from the airport's rescue and firefighting services team was on the scene within minutes.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane at the time and was not hurt in the incident.

It is unclear whether the incident happened shortly after landing or during takeoff.

The crashed plane was quickly towed away.

An inbound flight from Catania as well as all the airport's pending outgoing flights were delayed as a result of the incident, while cleanup crews removed fuel that spilled onto the airport runway. A total of four flights were diverted.

An airport spokesperson said at 1.18pm that the site had been cleared and that normal operations could now resume. It urged people to keep track of flight updates, thanked stakeholders for their timely response and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

An investigation into the crash is under way.