A small aircraft crashed while landing at Malta International Airport on Saturday, in an incident which thankfully ended with nobody injured.

The plane crashed on MIA's secondary runway at 9.59am and an emergency response team from the airport's rescue and firefighting services team was on the scene within seconds.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane at the time and was not hurt in the incident.

MIA's main runway was not impacted by the incident and the airport's flight schedule was not affected.

An investigation into the crash is under way, MIA said in a statement.