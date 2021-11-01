Updated 3.48pm

A small plane used by a local flight school made a successful emergency landing at Malta International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The private plane’s two crew members declared an emergency at 2.19pm after their landing gear malfunctioned.

They managed to land the plane one hour later, at 3.20pm, after several unsuccessful attempts. Nobody was injured.

The plane, a Piper PA-34-200T Seneca II, is operated by a local flying academy.

In a statement, an MIA spokesperson said that the airport had triggered its emergency response plan as soon as the emergency call was made. Fire and rescue crews were at the site to assist, it said.

An investigation into what caused the incident will now begin.