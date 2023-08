Some batches of Despar's Muesli Croccante – Cioccolato fondente e nocciole has been recalled and must not be consumed, the health authorities said.

This was because of the possibility of small stones in the product.

The affected lots are AL230503; AL230530; AL230627, durability dates 03/05/2024; 30/05/2024; 27/06/2024. The packs' weight is 375grams and the product originates in Italy.