Chris Smalling headed Roma to a 1-0 win over Cremonese on Monday but Jose Mourinho’s side are sweating over starlet Nicolo Zaniolo after already losing Georginio Wijnaldum to a fractured shin.

England international Smalling met Lorenzo Pellegrini’s corner in the 65th minute with a perfect header to send a wave of relief around a packed Stadio Olimpico.

The hosts missed a series of chances and only have Smalling’s goal to show for a performance in which they had 27 shots, 12 on target.

