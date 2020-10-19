Last May, the environmental NGO Żibel and GasanMamo Insurance partnered up to place an award-winning seabin in the Ta’ Xbiex marina, in a continued effort to provide a smart solution to marine waste and the problems it poses to marine ecosystems.

Given its prominent location, this bin tends to be one of the busiest according to a Żibel spokesperson. Since its installation, this unit alone has collected 116kg, most of which is plastic and jablo, as well as usual suspects like cigarette butts, plastic bottles and small plastic fragments. Given the reduced tourism and activity this year, this amount correlates with the amounts collected from other seabins in previous years under regular conditions.

The seabin is fast proving to be revolutionary in ocean-cleaning technology, particularly by acting as rubbish bins for marinas, ports and yacht clubs where tides and currents tend to push rubbish into.