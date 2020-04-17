To help people make their home a better environment during these days, and also keep busy, DAAA Haus team members from the Malta, Milan, Ragusa and Mumbai offices are sharing some ideas and tips they are adopting daily.

The aim is to help people push the border of their creativity and help them step out of their comfort zone to find ways to improvise and stay active.

First of all, DAAA Haus team members highly advise defining your new routines. Starting by setting up a clock for waking up at the same time each morning. Then continue with some stretching exercises and then groom yourselves. This will give you energy and make you feel good. Then it’s important to prepare a good breakfast (protein, carbohydrate, lipid).

They also suggest to pamper yourselves every day, before or after work, but every time with something different. It can be a call to someone you love, take your favourite glass of wine with your beloved or a video call with friends, it can be some workout, learning something new or even trying to cook something new for yourself.

DAAA Haus team members also suggest: creating a corner in your home that you can define as your private workspace, checking that you have the correct lighting setting, standing up and stretching for three minutes every hour and making sure that your workspace has an attractive, tidy backdrop.