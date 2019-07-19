SmartCity Malta, in collaboration with the St Patrick’s Athletics Club, is organising the SmartCity Malta five-kilometre race and walk event on Sunday, September 29, at 8am.

Both the race and walk will start and finish at SmartCity Malta in Ricasoli and the route will take participants through Kalkara and its waterfront, making this challenge an interesting and colourful one.

Participants will be able to enjoy the rich heritage of the area. Consisting of three different events – a five-kilometre race, a two-kilometre event for kids and a five-kilometre walk, the route is renowned for its scenic beauty and makes it ideal for people of all ages to exercise on a Sunday morning. Families, friends as well as companies are invited to register for the events.

A new addition to this year’s event is the SmartCity 5km Corporate Challenge, which is a five-kilometre brisk walk open for all companies that are tenants of SmartCity itself, as well as their employees.

Medals will be presented to all those ending the challenges. The events will start and finish next to the first parking area of SmartCity. Participation is limited to an established target and bookings are open on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration is open and for more information one can visit forms.gle/wSxamvF1rqTh5jWo8.

The fee for the race and walk is €15 per person (€10 for paid-up St Patrick’s Athletics Club members). The kids’ event is at €5 per child.