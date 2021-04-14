Unaccompanied migrant minors at Ħal Far centre and the Disruption Peace Lab were recently treated to 204 Smarties houses by MOAS, which provides assistance and support to Malta's most vulnerable communities.



MOAS co-founder and director Regina Catrambone said that through this initiative, the organisation wanted to express solidarity and donate a "moment of joy and lightheartedness" to adolescents who found themselves far from their loved ones.

Through this gesture MOAS wanted to reiterate the importance of not giving in to discouragement, even in the darkest moments, not succumbing to selfishness and continuing to find time and talent to help others in every possible way.

"Hope must be kept alive, and these young people really need to feel supported, cared for and not feel alone on the path to a better future," she said.

