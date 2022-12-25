Marc Kane Cachia needs no introduction to the Maltese letting industry. One of the first recruits at QuickLets (ql.mt), Malta’s largest estate agency. Marc has huge cause for celebrating this festive season as he closes off an outstanding 2022, smashing one record after the other in his career, within the company, and possibly within the industry. Marc Kane today heads the Mosta office as franchise owner offering letting, sales and commercial real estate brokerage services.

Marc Kane started his career with QuickLets eight years ago when he joined the company after being handpicked by the group’s co-founder and CEO, Steve Mercieca. Having been friends for decades, Steve knew well enough the value Marc Kane would bring to QuickLets having experienced first-hand his level of commitment, drive, grit, insatiable desire to succeed and to be always the first and at the top of the class.

QuickLets ranks the performance of its franchise offices monthly, instilling a sense of healthy competition among the group which inevitably drives rentals up. This is just what Marc Kane thrives on. During 2022, Marc Kane’s office, located in Mosta, ranked consistently first among 36 offices from March all through December.

When asked what he believes lead to this outstanding performance, Marc Kane explained: “It is all down to hard work and determination, being at the office at 6am to clear the admin work and be ready to give my all to the team once they start coming in at 9am, in other words, time management”.

Marc Kane is also obsessed with numbers. “Similar to accounts drawing a sense of satisfaction balancing a sheet, I get my kick from analysing numbers and identifying trends which helps me forecast the months ahead and be able to strategise based on market climate and available resources,” he said.

Marc Kane added: “But I believe the most important ingredient in this success story is my team who mirror my passion for excellence and have managed to strike the delicate balance between succeeding individually as well as a team.”

It is all down to hard work and determination

In October 2022, Marc Kane and the Mosta Letting Specialists set an all time high and broke the record for the most amount rental deals closed and highest value of revenue generated in a month for any office in all the years QuickLets has been around, specifically since 2013. Although no public data is available, it is not too fantastical to believe this could have been a record for any letting team in Malta as well.

On a personal level, Marc Kane nurtures his spirit as much as he takes care of his business. Marc Kane believes in the power of visualisation, journaling and development of body and mind. He manages to do all this whilst also juggling the responsibilities of fatherhood. This is perfectly in line with the group culture and values. The team at QuickLets promotes the mantra to Dream, Believe and Achieve.

From left: Marc Zammit Lupi, QuickLets brand manager, Marc Kane Cachia, franchise owner of QuickLets Mosta, CEO and co-founder Steve Mercieca, and Head of QuickLets, Edward Agius.

In supporting the letting specialists’ motivation, QuickLets organises frequent group-wide competitions such as this year’s Grand Prix Challenge among all branches, where each branch represented a team and were assigned performance points for every rental, the value of the rental and the number of new listings. Needless to say, Marc Kane stood proudly on the podium month-in, month out. The winning team will be flown to Cyprus for a skiing trip at the beginning of next year.

To supplement this, Marc Kane organises his own in-branch activities such as skydiving, renting luxury villas for the weekend and boat trips around the crystal blue seas of Malta.

“In such a competitive industry, it is easy to put your personal interest first and I believe these events help the team feel part of something bigger while bringing everyone closer together. It is also a way for me to show my gratitude and appreciation for their hard work,” said Marc Kane.

When talking about 2023, Marc Kane said: “Our plan is to now sustain and grow our letting division and fully immerse myself in replicating the success we achieved so far into Zanzi Homes Sales, as well as Commercial. Of course, I will not rest until I’m first in both Zanzi Homes (zh.mt) and QLC (Commercial Real Estate) (qlc.com.mt) as well,” he concluded with a smile.

To join the Mosta Branch as a letting or sales specialists, call Marc Kane Cachia on +356 9993 7577 or e-mail him on marckane@quicklets.com.mt.