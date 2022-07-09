The Malta Chamber of SMEs has once again won first prize at the National Supporting Business Awards under the remit of the Ministry for the Economy.

The award was won on the basis of supporting businesses in their sustainable transition and environmental aspects such as the circular economy, climate neutrality, clean energy and resource efficiency. The SME Chambers’ project is called ‘A Fair Deal for Maltese Businesses’.

The Green Deal, which was first announced in December 2019, came with a very innovative concept. The European Commission immediately stated that the Green Deal is very ambitious and will require a big change in the private sector. Yet, the EC also said that this transition would be a fair and just one and that it will ask the member states to ensure that nobody is left behind.

The SME Chamber has risen to this challenge and has taken it upon itself to ensure that, with the collaboration of many stakeholders, Malta would not just be on the forefront of the Green Deal but would also champion the theme and impact of having a just and fair transition.

By engaging and collaborating with different stakeholders, the SME Chamber is aiding in the implementation of new EU targets and requirements from a small business perspective and ensuring that these small businesses are at the heart of every strategy related to the green deal.

Collaborating with Malta Chamber of SMEs on this project are the Ministry for Energy, Environment and Enterprise, Malta Enterprise, the Energy and Water Agency, the Water Service Corporation, CE Malta and the Ministry for the Economy and EU Funds.

A link illustrating the project can be found here.