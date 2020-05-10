The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO), in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), is presenting a music production with a positive message from the highest authorities of the country.

The music video Smile, launch­ed last week during a press conference at Castille Square, Valletta, presents a new arrangement of Charlie Chaplin’s enig­matic song by MPO principal percussionist Daniel Cauchi. A lead singer in his own right, he is joined by world-acclaimed Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja and the MPO as they perform a Maltese version of this musical number translated by Michael Spagnol, a pioneering figure in the promotion of our language.

The video features inspirational messages by President George Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Leader of the Opposition Adrian Delia and the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Julia Farrugia Portelli said the May Day that we recently commemorated had a greater significance: that of national unity, a nation of people that pulled one rope. But also a different working strategy of how Malta is preparing for post-COVID. She said that this production rep­­re­sents and amalgamates together the optimism and courage of a united nation but also a substantial part of the work currently being done by the ministry to attract different niches of tourism, including the art, culture and religious tourism.

Music has the power to transform the world, and so does a smile

Farrugia Portelli explained how 10 per cent of tourists choose to visit Malta exclusively because of its unique history and culture while more than 50 per cent of tourists choose the Maltese islands not only for history and culture but also for the beautiful weather they are famous for. She said that despite the fact that tourism is currently absent, the Malta Tourism Authority is working on various projects, even in collaboration with Heritage Malta, in order to continue to advertise the country as the first destination that the tourist should visit once the COVID pandemic is over.

National Heritage and Arts Minister José Herrera said: “We are here to deliver a message of courage and positivity.”

Herrera reiterated that just one day after the government and the health authorities agreed to start reducing the restrictions related to the progress of COVID-19, through Malta’s music and cultural talent the country is conveying this positive message with a sense of unity.

“Our nation has always overcome the challenges faced because we were always united,” he concluded.

Commenting on the video, MPO chairman Sigmund Mifsud said that the orchestra is utilising restrictions imposed by COVID-19 as an opportunity for innovation. Indeed, the cancellation of concerts has offered a unique time period to focus on core elements of the orchestra’s mission, ensuring that we can sustain our music-making even into the new digitalised world. Music has the power to transform the world, and so does a smile.

“Hence, we deemed it apt to convey, through this art form, a message of positivity empowering each one of us to overcome these challenging times,” he said.

MTA chief executive officer Johann Buttigieg explained how the authority is proud to collaborate with entities that represent excellence in the local cultural scene. He said: “The MPO is certainly one of these entities, as its reputation continues to grow beyond our shores. The authority is particularly pleased to support an initiative of this nature, one which brings a positive message of hope to be shared with everyone. The MPO extend their thanks to the country’s inspirational leaders who joined forces as Malta unites, yearning with renewed optimism for a brighter future.”

Details available at www.maltaorchestra.com/smile.