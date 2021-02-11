Rafael Nadal laughed off a gesticulating heckler as he brushed aside Michael Mmoh and continued his quest for history at the Australian Open on Thursday.

On a day when defending women’s champion Sofia Kenin departed in tears, but top-ranked Ashleigh Barty progressed, Nadal was impeccable on Rod Laver Arena.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Feliciano Lopez and Lloyd Harris were all taken to five sets, as was Fabio Fognini — in an all-Italian clash that ended in a furious row.

Teenager Coco Gauff, 16, who beat Naomi Osaka to reach the fourth round last year, saw her challenge ended by Elina Svitolina.

