Jack Grealish’s return to fitness is the boost Aston Villa need as his absence due to a shin injury has coincided with a poor run of form for the team, manager Dean Smith said on Friday.

Villa have won just once in the six Premier League matches that the 25-year-old has been on the sidelines.

They have slipped to 10th place in the table, eight points off West Ham, who occupy the sole Europa League spot.

Grealish could make a return to the first team for Sunday’s clash with relegation-threatened Fulham.

