Arsenal dented Chelsea's bid to finish in the Premier League's top four as Emile Smith Rowe punished Jorginho's blunder to seal a 1-0 win on Wednesday.

Midfielder Jorginho was guilty of a woefully misplaced back-pass that ended with Gunners youngster Smith Rowe slotting home early in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's home side were bereft of quality in the final third as they succumbed to only a third defeat in their 26 matches in all competitions.

