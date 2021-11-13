Premier League strugglers Norwich are set to hire former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new manager, according to reports on Saturday.

Norwich has reportedly offered Smith the chance to succeed Daniel Farke, who was sacked on November 6 with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

Smith was axed by Villa on November 7 after five successive defeats, but he looks to have won the race to take over at Carrow Road.

