People of Maltese descent are among those fearing for their homes as bushfires continue to spread across South Eastern Australia.

“We self-evacuated to a beach on December 31,” said Angela Hopkins, whose grandparents are Maltese, after she fled from her holiday home in Malua Bay in New South Wales.

Photo provided by Angela Hopkins while she was trapped on a beach at Malua Bay, in New South Wales, on New Year’s Eve.

She whisked her 12-year-old son Paul, nine-year-old daughter Nina and their dog Tishi to the makeshift emergency location at the local surf club.

“We brought nothing with us as we had to leave so quickly. There were hundreds of people on the beach with their pet horses, dogs, cats and birds,” she told Times of Malta.

With no mobile phone reception, no electricity and no fuel, most people were stranded in their cars or just sitting on the beach.

Ms Hopkins – who worked in Malta for four years with the Australian High Commission – rang in the New Year stranded on the beach with her children surrounded by fire and smoke.

“Day turned to night and the wind, sand and flames sent clouds of smoke and ash into the air. The intense heat caused explosions and the flames did not abate the whole time,” she said.

“On New Year’s Day, we were told that around 40 homes in our village had burned down. Thankfully – at that point – our house had only sustained water and fire damage and was saved thanks to the courage of our neighbours who stayed behind to try and fight the fire and save our street. But that was three days ago, and I haven’t heard anything since.”

Ms Hopkins then had to make the tough decision of whether to face the dangerous two-hour drive to her main home in Canberra.

“I was lucky enough to have a fuel tank that was three-quarters full, as well as some cash. I approached two other families who had cars and suggested we drive in convoy for safety... they agreed.”

They all managed to make it to the nearby town of Bateman’s Bay and then on to Bega where they filled up on fuel. Then came the “slow drive home” via Brown Mountain that had opened up earlier in the day, on an old road closer to the coast – for safety.

“Much of this route was burned down and we passed trucks fighting fires near the roadside. The smoke engulfed everything in our path and visibility was low and eerie, lifting only so slightly on the approach to Canberra. It took us almost eight hours, but we made it.”

Ms Hopkins is among the thousands of people who are struggling to come to terms with what has been happening for weeks now.

“I think people are frightened and in shock. They are also feeling overwhelmed and there is a sense of disbelief. There are bushfires in every state right now, and there needs to be something done at a national level to address this,” she said.

“People will take a long time to recover. The small towns are really affected as people have lost everything in these small communities. Many Australians feel things need to be looked at when it comes to climate change and the government policy.”

Temperatures are estimated to be rising to as high as 45 degrees.

The navy, army and police have all been working with emergency services to try to get people out of the deadliest parts.

Godfrey Sultana, who emigrated from Malta 55 years ago and now lives in Blacktown, NSW, is finding the whole thing hard to believe.

He said a lot of Maltese and Greeks have holiday homes in the affected area, including his brother-in-law who has a place at Callala Beach.

He was warned to leave several times over the last couple of weeks but is right on the beach so if things get bad, “he will be safe anyway”.

Photo: Angela Hopkins

It is predicted that thousands of homes could succumb to the fires and there will be more loss of life. The authorities have estimated that half a billion animals have perished so far, Mr Sultana said.

“I cannot even start to comprehend that, it is unbelievable. Never in the history of this country did anything like this happen. We pray that everyone will be safe and are hoping that the predictions are somewhat exaggerated,” he said.

Natalie-Lisa Agius is also from Blacktown. She describes the fires as devastating.

“People are upset that the government isn’t doing more, especially to help the firefighters or at least the volunteer firefighters who are out risking their lives.

“Some not getting paid to save people. And potentially losing business and jobs themselves,” she said.

Miriam Friggieri, whose parents emigrated to Sydney from Malta, said the smoke had clogged the atmosphere.

“We have not seen the sun properly for many weeks,” she said.

While she and her family live a few hundred kilometres from the fires, she is concerned about her brother’s safety.

“On New Year’s Eve there was a fire in a suburb just five kilometres from my brother’s home. My younger brother Alex could also be impacted as he lives among bushland, but thankfully they are all OK for now.

“There is much sadness here with the loss of lives among firefighters and civilians as well as the thousands of people who’ve lost their homes or are missing,” Ms Friggieri said.

“Everyone is praying for rain and relief to all who need it so badly. It all seems a bit surreal as we try to go on with our ‘normal’ duties and celebrations.”