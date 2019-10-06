SMSMondial has a long and vibrant history within the local cruise holiday industry. Building on its impeccable reputation – best value combined with expertise – the travel agent has launched its 2020 cruise offerings.

The travel company strives to offer the best selection of cruises touring the Mediterranean. These include the popular Malta-to-Malta itineraries and weekly departures from April to November 2020 on the Costa Pacifica, as well as cruises on the Mein Schiff, with six departures throughout July, August and September 2020, and cruise holidays to far-flung, exotic destinations.

With its ultra-all-inclusive offer, the Mein Schiff is a great option for those who simply want a straightforward cruise holiday without any hidden extra costs. The Costa Pacifica, on the other hand, offers optional, excellent custom packages, tailor-made for the more discerning traveller.

Whether one is a teetotaller, someone who only enjoys a drink after cocktail o’clock or a true wine connoisseur, the Pacifica has the ideal package. The beauty of holidaying on the Costa Pacifica and Mein Schiff is that both carry a child-free policy, making them great value choices for young families with children aged under 18.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Epic offers a memorable holiday in the Med, departing from Rome, offering not only the perks of a cruise vacation but also an exciting itinerary with gorgeous onshore excursions spanning the western Mediterranean.

Handpicked by SMSMondial’s expert holiday agents, the 2020 Mediterranean cruises are a perfect combination of luxury, historic destinations and ultimate comfort.

Most of us have dreamt of seeing the Aurora Borealis. Others the magnificent art and antiquities of St Petersburg. Then there’s the white sandy beach, palm tree and cocktail-in-hand kind of traveller. Others have the discovery of the mysteries of the Orient on their bucket list.

Seeing the world and sampling the joys of far-flung and exotic destinations is a dream for most of us. By combining gorgeous destinations with a lavish holiday at sea, one comes up with a holiday dreams are made of. Catering for the more adventurous traveller, SMSMondial has come up with an extensive list of worldwide cruise package holidays to tantalise the senses and make for lifelong, unforgettable experiences.

Delight in the wonderful vistas of the Norwegian fjords, the stark landscapes of the Arctic Circle or the legendary mystique of the Celts with a Scotland, Ireland and Iceland cruise. Discover the beauty of Scandinavia, the lands of the Vikings, or enjoy the breathtaking splendour of Alaska or the cultural treasures of the Baltics while travelling on board the world’s finest cruise liners.

Further afield, unearth the exotic Far East, the impressive Athens to Dubai cruise, or dance to the Latin rhythm of South America. But perhaps non-stop sunshine and the feel of sand between one’s toes is more one’s thing.

SMSMondial has also curated a selection of exhilarating cruise packages, with the sun worshipper in mind: the gorgeous Canary Islands beckon, or why not an Orlando and Caribbean cruise for the ultimate tropical holiday? Why not a delicious bite out of The Big Apple with a NYC and Canada cruise? And if cruising is just one’s thing, why not discover the pleasures of sailing on the biggest cruise liner afloat today, the magnificent Allure of the Seas, for an incomparable Transatlantic experience?

SMSMondial cruise packages open up a world of adventure, letting the discerning traveller explore the world’s many awe-inspiring wonders – interspersed with indulgent days at sea, top-class accommodation in the most vibrant cities and inspiring land tours, where every whim is catered for: fine dining, exotic drinks and vintage wines, top-notch entertainment… you dream it, some packages have it.

The ninth edition of SMSMondial’s Cruise Fair is around the corner. Now an integral part of its calendar of events, the fair will be held between Friday and Sunday in all SMSMondial branches (Valletta, Paola, Sliema, Birkirkara and Gozo). Opening hours are Friday: 9am to 12.30pm and 2 to 8pm; Saturday: 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2.30 to 7pm; and Sunday: 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2 to 6pm. There will be early bird discounts on offer, including up to €400 (per cabin) on selected sailings.