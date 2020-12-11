Two products containing seeds have been recalled because of possible contamination with a pesticide.

Brinc’s Qagħaq tal-ġunġlien, covering all lots until L20323 and Brinc’s Ottini between lot 20231 and lot 20325, which expires on May 19 next year, have all been recalled.

Both products contain sesame seeds which are potentially contaminated with ethylene oxide, a pesticide which is banned across the European Union due to safety and environmental concerns.

Authorities suspect the sesame seeds in the recalled products, which were imported from India, were exposed to the chemical.