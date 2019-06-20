Bank of Valletta has launched its Spot, Snap and Win competition. Anyone who spots the BOV Club Bus – which has started doing the rounds – is invited to take a photo of the bus, like the BOV Club page on Facebook and private message the photo via the page.

Photos will be randomly selected and six winners will be rewarded with a NutriBullet 600W series or a Canon Pixma Multifunctional Printer MG3050 with WiFi.

The Spot, Snap and Win Competition, which will run until October 4, forms part of the BOV Club Campaign 2019, a package which includes various benefits, freebies and gifts specifically designed for students embarking on post-secondary or tertiary education.

Terms and conditions of the competition may be found on www.bov.com.

Students interested in joining the BOV Club or renewing their membership can meet the BOV Club Team at Mcast, St Aloysius College and the University of Malta, visit any BOV branch or discover more on www.bov.com or the BOV Club Facebook page.