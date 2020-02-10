An exhibition of previously unseen work by Maltese photographer Guido Stilon (1932–1975) is behing held at the Malta Postal Museum and Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta.

Capturing Maltese life in the 1950s and 1960s with a vivid and surprisingly modern, insightful approach to the subjects within his frame, Stilon’s work encompasses street photography, scenes of urban, industrial and agricultural labour and outdoor portraiture of friends and family.

Yet, despite his eye for character and detail and an ability to be in places and moments that matter, Stilon remains an enigma. Little is known about his practice and his name is not included in the canon of Maltese photography, despite having enjoyed some success abroad and a close association with the Ellis family of photographers.

In 2018, Magna Żmien were approached to preserve his collection of tens of thousands of negatives and thousands more colour slides, which had remained unseen since his death in 1975. Now they are exhibiting some of his photos.

The project is supported by Arts Council Malta − Project Support Grant, APS Bank, the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub and ILAB Photo LAB, Print & Framing Shop.

The exhibition, curated by Letta Shtohryn with artistic direction by Andrew Alamango, runs until March 7. Opening hours: weekdays from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Magna Żmien is also holding digitisation sessions on Saturday, Febuary 15 and on March 7 from 10am to 1pm.