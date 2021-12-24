More than €38,000 in undeclared cash were intercepted by Customs sniffer dog Charlie this week.

In a statement on Friday, the Customs Department said €15,000 was found after the K9 Unit dog gave officials a positive indication on a checked-in piece of luggage at the airport loading tunnel.

Meanwhile, Customs said that at the airport departures lounge, Charlie also made a positive indication on a Maltese passenger who was travelling with his wife and daughter.

A thorough search of the passengers resulted in the find of €22,000 in the male passenger’s jacket, €1,230 in his wallet and another €355 in the female passenger’s purse.

The Maltese woman and daughter were given an allowance of €10,000 each whilst the male passenger was offered an out-of-court settlement which he agreed to and signed for the rest of the money and was slapped with a fine.