The Malta Snooker Academy based in Ħamrun will host an exhibition match between two of Malta’s best-ever players, Tony Drago and Alex Borg on Wednesday.

This event is being organised by SportMalta with the collaboration of the Malta Billiards and Snooker Association as part of the European Week of Sport which officially ends on Wednesday.

Tony Drago and Alex Borg who are well known for their national and international results, will face each other over best of nine frames.

Also as part of this seventh edition of the European Week of Sport, the Malta Snooker Academy organised the BeActive Tournament in which 52 players took part with the final game being played on Thursday.

